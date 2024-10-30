Kamala Harris turns to music to attract Latino voters in crucial swing states

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is appealing to Latino voters in swing states with a resounding radio ad featuring a 30-second jingle in Spanish and a cumbia beat.

The radio ad, dubbed “El Hit,” will air on Spanish-language radio stations through Election Day, asking listeners in Spanish to vote for Harris on November 5.

The new radio ad is part of a historic $3 million investment by the Harris campaign in Spanish-language radio and builds on the campaign's efforts to engage and mobilize Latino voters this election cycle.

The Harris campaign also announced Thursday that “several Latino artists will join Vice President Harris to perform and speak at “When We Vote We Win” events, including popular Mexican bands Los Tigres Del Norte in Phoenix, Arizona and Maná in Las Vegas, Nevada.”

That same day, Puerto Rican artist Jennifer Lopez will join Harris' rally in Las Vegas to express why she supports the vice president for president.

Music and grievances

Hispanic voters, and especially Puerto Ricans, were the target of racist insults at former President Donald Trump's recent campaign closing rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, where one of the participants referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage." Trump has refused to apologize for the insults.

On Tuesday, Harris participated in an interview with Rumbia 106.1, a Spanish-language radio station in Philadelphia, where she outlined her agenda of opportunities for Puerto Ricans and Latinos on the island and throughout the country.

As part of Harris' strategy on Spanish-language radio, Democratic vice presidential candidate Governor Tim Walz gave an interview to Radio Bilingüe, while second gentleman Dough Emhoff was interviewed on Univision's El Free-Guey Show.