Trump 2024: will the former president get the support he needs to return to the White House?

“There is a move away from Trump. I don’t want to overstate this. He is still the front-runner. He is still the establishment,” The New York Times political reporter, Maggie Haberman, told CNN this week. “But there are number of people in the Republican Party who are going to start making it clear that they think he is really bad for the party in ways that I think they didn’t quite articulate the same way in 2016, because he didn’t have record,” she added.