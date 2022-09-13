Former Honduran president facing uphill battle in court

Two co-defendants who had been holding out against the government this month appeared to reverse course and now look more likely to plead guilty and possibly testify against Hernandez. The Guatemalan cousins, Ronald and Otto Salguero, allegedly witnessed a $1 million bribe by the notorious Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, for Hernandez’s presidential campaign in 2013. The alleged bribe is the single most explosive piece of evidence against Hernandez, and played a key role in conviction of his brother Juan Antonio Hernandez in 2021, who was accused of personally receiving the money at a meeting in northern Honduras.