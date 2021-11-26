Biden’s democracy promotion faces a major test in Honduras

For many, however, the opposition frontrunners are nearly as unnerving. Representing the Liberal Party, Yani Rosenthal just served three years in U.S. prison for laundering drug money. The leader of the pack is Xiomara Castro, wife of leftist ex-president Manuel Zelaya, who weakened Honduran democracy before his 2009 ouster by opposition lawmakers and the military. Castro recently softened her anti-business rhetoric and promised to seek help from the UN to fight corruption. But her LIBRE party has a history of flirting with Venezuela’s dictatorship, and she has promised to deepen ties with China while terminating Honduras’ recognition of Taiwan.