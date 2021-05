Cronología: así alertaron por años de los defectos en Línea 12 del metro en Ciudad de México

TOPSHOT - Rescue workers gather at the site of a metro train accident after an overpass for a metro partially collapsed in Mexico City on May 3, 2021. - At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured in a metro train accident in the Mexican capital on May 3, the authorities said. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images