Reportan apagones en más de 250,000 viviendas de Nueva York tras el paso de Isaías

#StormIsaias’s outage is the second largest in our long history. With 257,000 customers out surpassing Hurricane Irene; we are focused on safe restoration. Click the link for all the details: https://t.co/RCgS8w99Fu #poweringthrutogether pic.twitter.com/cJzUJP2H33

— Con Edison (@ConEdison) August 5, 2020