Inauguran en Central Park estatua de pioneras de los derechos de la mujer

I was honored to attend today’s unveiling of a statue of women’s rights pioneers in Central Park.

As Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, & Elizabeth Cady Stanton understood, our democracy belongs to all of us—and we've got to do everything we can to protect it. #WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/voHH1pF8Az

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2020