Denuncian presencia de ICE en cuarteles de la policía durante protestas en Nueva York

Just now I asked @NYPDFIRSTDEP to explain how the NYPD is cooperating with @ICEgov during the protests.

He said ICE is protecting precinct houses while NYPD patrol the streets.

He also said there is NO formal agreement that lays out the # of precincts, timeline, etc for review

— Carlos Menchaca 萬齊家 (@NYCCouncil38) June 9, 2020