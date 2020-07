Aviso de tormenta tropical: qué le espera al área tri-estatal con la llegada de Fay

⚠️Here is our latest briefing for #TropicalStormFay poised to impact our area today. The main impacts will be heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph, as well as isolated tornadoes closer to the coastline (including all of Long Island). #NYwx #NJwx #CTwxhttps://t.co/4EPIOfkOS3 pic.twitter.com/nw9oB6yaUd

— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 10, 2020