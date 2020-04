Almacén de Kingsbridge del Bronx se convierte en centro de distribución de alimentos para afectados por el coronavirus

The Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx has been converted into a temporary food distribution center during the COVID-19 crisis. TLC licensed drivers will be coming here to pick up meals to deliver to New Yorkers in need.

Learn more: https://t.co/0BYxDIh4uE pic.twitter.com/xaoHvBqfVt

— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 18, 2020