Paciente con coronavirus cenó en un restaurante latino de Raleigh
CAROLINA DEL NORTE, Raleigh.- El Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos del condado de Wake (WCDHHS) alertó este miércoles a los dueños de un restaurante de la capital de Carolina del Norte, luego de confirmarse que el primer paciente con coronavirus en el estado cenó en dicho lugar el fin de semana.
So-Ca Raleigh dijo que los funcionarios de salud les informaron que, el hombre que visitó el estado de Washington y voló por el Aeropuerto RDU a finales de febrero, comió en el restaurante el pasado sábado. Tras el anuncio, la directiva del lugar ha empleado medidas sanitarias rigurosas con la asesoría de las autoridades.
En una publicación de Instagram, el restaurante ubicado en Cameron Village, dijo que desde entonces han limpiado y desinfectado todos los utensilios del establecimiento. "Pudimos blanquear, enjuagar y desinfectar cada cubierto, cristalería, plato, mesa, manija de la puerta, pantallas táctiles, como también cada silla y cojines antes de iniciar la cena. Lo que sea, hoy se limpió y desinfectó", compartieron en sus redes sociales.
So-Ca dijo que desde entonces han seguido las pautas dadas por el WCDHHS para limitar la posible exposición del COVID-19. Agregaron que la preocupación principal son las personas que mantuvieron contacto con la persona infectada en un radio de 6 pies, y durante un lapso de 10 minutos o más.
El restaurante le pidió a la clientela que haya experimentado una enfermedad respiratoria leve a grave desde su visita, que se comunique con el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos del condado de Wake al (919) 250-4462.
