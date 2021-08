Juez de Texas ordena que los migrantes esperen en México el proceso de sus casos de asilo

TOPSHOT - Central American migrants walk along the rail tracks as they wait for the so-called La Bestia (The Beast) cargo train, in an attempt to reach the US border, in Apizaco, Tlaxcala state, Mexico on April 9, 2021. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images