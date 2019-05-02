Born on Valentine’s Day, Karol G is a hopeless romantic and is not embarrassed to say that “ su cama suena” (her bed squeaks).

Before the unexpected success of her album “Unstoppable”, Carolina Giraldo Navarro was building her future brick by brick at the heart of the now known “barrio paisa” of Enviagado, where the new generation (mainly masculine) of Colombian reggeatoneros was born.

Her story does not start after the win of her first Latin Grammy that made her a household name or her relationship with the controversial reggaeton artist Anuel AA. Karol G has been telling her story for the past thirteen years through her lyrics, social media posts and personal relationships.

A woman, after all, she has experienced public scrutiny not only for her work, also for the rest of the decisions that she made from her fashion style to being comfortable in her own skin. A unique pioneer, these are only the two faces of the artist that was not afraid to embrace her femininity in a world dominated by men.

On May 2 we release the new Karol G Documentary: "The Warrior of the Genre", the story behind the first women to conquer the new wave of reggaeton -led by J Balvin– and who, even with the genre against her, appropriated her space by force of power, love and guts.