Venezuelan opposition changes strategy and resumes negotiations with Maduro

“It really was time for a change and this is a significant change of strategy,” said Phil Gunson analyst for the International Crisis Group, which seeks to find peaceful solutions to international disputes. “If it wasn’t evident before, then it was certainly evident at the beginning of this year, that the insurrectionary route that sought the immediate departure of Maduro, had not worked, and in fact had failed. So, there was a need for a substantial rethink,” he added.