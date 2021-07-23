Mexico is fast becoming a leading refugee destination in the Americas

“If I can get legally established here, I’ll stay. That’s an option I’ll take because I’m looking for a better life for my family,” a Honduran asylum-seeker, who fled home to escape death threats, told Real America with Jorge Ramos while waiting in line to request asylum in Tapachula. “I don’t have options. Poor people don’t have options in my country. Returning to Honduras is not an option. If God’s plans are for us to set up here, then those are God’s plans. I have to entrust God with my family because I’m not going to put them in any more risk.”