Son of former Mexican president is co-conspirator of New York sex cult guru, prosecutor says

U.S. federal prosecutors identified Emiliano Salinas, the son of former Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, as an alleged co-conspirator of the founder of a secret cult who is on trial in Brooklyn for sex trafficking, money laundering and other crimes, according to legal documents obtained by Univision.

The explosive revelation was made by assistant U.S. Attorney, Moira Kim Penza, during a hearing last week at the trial of alleged sex cult leader Keith Raniere, who worked closely with Salinas in running profitable self-help courses in Mexico.

Penza mentioned the name of Salinas when explaining to judge Nicholas G. Garaufis that the son of the president was an alleged creator of several email accounts used to discredit the enemies of the Nexium organization run by Raniere, according to the transcript of the May 14 hearing at the Eastern District court of New York.

The emails were found in a raid on the residence of Nancy Salzman, co-founder of Nexium, the prosecutor explained. Inside some boxes were also found folders with "financial dossiers" of Nexium's enemies including federal judges overseeing the case, she added.

“What you see in these email chains and in emails that are in the boxes, is that there were efforts by co-conspirators, including Kristin Keeffe, including Emiliano Salinas, including being directed by the defendant as to who the individual would be who were targeted,’’ said Penza.

Penza named the email accounts as 'The Beacon 2009' and 'OakHaven.haven'.

Salinas does not face criminal charges in the United States. Until now, he had been cited in the Raniere sex and fraud scandal simply as one of his best friends who was linked to the establishment of his learning centers in Mexico that attracted many high end customers.

An adviser to Emiliano Salinas in Mexico said that he would not be commenting on the prosecutor's allegations in New York. In the past Salinas has said that he was unaware of the alleged activities for which Ranier faces the trial.