Alleged drug trafficking "partner" of former Honduran president sentenced to life in prison
A New York judge sentenced a drug trafficker who prosecutors linked to former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, to life in prison -plus 30 years - capping off a case that was closely watched due to its political implications.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Geovanny Fuentes, 51, in March 2020. He was convicted last year of drug trafficking and related weapons charges.
In a statement following his conviction in March 2021, prosecutors from the Southern District of New York said that Fuentes was “a ruthless, powerful, and murderous cocaine trafficker in Honduras. He facilitated the shipment of large loads of cocaine by bribing Juan Orlando Hernández.”
During the trial, a witness testified that Fuentes had plotted with Hernández to “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.” During that meeting, Fuentes allegedly bribed Hernández and agreed to give him access to his cocaine laboratory in Honduras.
Hernández, who left office on January 27, was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the case. He has denied numerous drug trafficking accusations, calling them lies made up by violent criminals who are seeking to reduce their sentences.
Until he left office, Hernández had been protected from indictment by a Department of Justice policy not to formally accuse sitting heads of state. But the trial of Fuentes, as well as that of Tony Hernández, the former president’s brother who was convicted of drug trafficking in October 2019, are widely considered as the building blocks of a potential case against Juan Orlando Hernández.
Following the trial last year, defense lawyer Avraham Moskowitz, told reporters that Fuentes was "collateral damage to the government's drive to prosecute President Hernández." He said it seemed clear that the government planned to try and take Hernandez to court. " I assume at some time there will be an indictment, if there isn't one already, and the president will have to deal with that," he said.
On Monday, Hernández was sanctioned by the State Department, which revoked his travel visa and accused him of having “engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking, and using the proceeds of illicit activity to facilitate political campaigns.”
Prosecutors had called for Fuentes to receive a life sentence, citing his role in several murders and as “a key player in the state sponsored narco-trafficking that has plagued Honduras.” But defense attorneys had argued for the mandatory minimum of 40 years, citing his age.
Fuentes has maintained his innocence and appears likely to appeal his conviction.