Premio Lo Nuestro 2020, términos y condiciones votaciones

¿Cómo puedo votar?

Usted puede votar por nominados de todas las categorías que forman parte del programa Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (el “Programa”) vía la página web oficial de Premio Lo Nuestro (www.premiolonuestro.com/vota) registrándose por medio de una cuenta de correo electrónico. Debe tener por lo menos 14 años para participar. Para votar, seleccione a un ganador por categoría y por subcategoría por la cual desee votar y confirme su voto.

Puede votar sólo una (1) vez por cada cuenta registrada de correo electrónico durante el periodo de votación y sólo por un ganador por categoría y subcategoría. Cualquier intento de votar más de una (1) vez por cada cuenta registrada de correo electrónico NO contará. Para votar, necesita una cuenta valida de correo electrónico.

El procedimiento para votar está sujeto a cambios a discreción de la productora del programa (la “Productora”) y sin previo aviso.

¿Quién puede votar?

Cualquier persona mayor de catorce (14) años con una cuenta válida de correo electrónico. La votación se encuentra abierta a los cincuenta (50) estados de los Estados Unidos, Washington D.C., y Puerto Rico (excluyendo los otros territorios y posesiones de los Estados Unidos).

¿Cuándo puedo votar?

La votación comenzará el martes 14 de enero del 2020 y terminará martes 28 de enero del 2020 a las 11:59:59 PM PST (2:59:59 AM EST). Si usted intenta votar fuera de la ventana de votación, su voto NO contará.

¿Cuántas veces puedo votar?

Puede votar sólo una (1) vez por cada cuenta de correo electrónico registrado durante el periodo de votación y sólo por un ganador por categoría y subcategoría.

¿Cuánto cuesta votar?

La votación es gratuita a excepción de los cargos que aplican en su cuenta de internet y en su plan de datos si está utilizando un navegador web de su teléfono celular. Por favor verifique esto con el(los) proveedor(es) de su servicio de internet y/o datos ya que podrían aplicar cargos y tarifas por este servicio.

¿Por qué estoy teniendo problemas al votar?

A pesar de que el internet puede manejar un gran volumen de votos simultáneamente, hay veces que su proveedor local de servicio de internet (o servicio de telefonía celular) no sea capaz de manejar cada intento debido al gran volumen. Si está tratando de votar durante la ventana de votación, pero el sistema no está procesando su intento, asegúrese de que tiene la ventana pop-ups activada a través de la configuración de su navegador o de su dispositivo móvil (apague su bloqueador de pop-up), borre su historial/cache y vuelva a intentarlo. Si ese no es el problema, compruebe que su conexión inalámbrica está funcionando, ya que ese es el problema más común al momento de votar. Por favor sea paciente y vuelva a intentarlo.

¿Puede la gente influenciar injustamente el resultado por medio de marcación en potencia?

La Productora tendrá un procedimiento de monitoreo semanal diseñado para prevenir a individuos de influenciar injustamente el resultado sobre la votación, bloqueando los votos utilizando tecnología avanzada. La Productora se reserva el derecho de eliminar votos identificados como “marcación en potencia”.

¿Cómo encuentro los resultados?

Los resultados de los votos serán revelados durante la ceremonia de Premio Lo Nuestro el jueves 20 de febrero 2020, así que esté pendiente de Premio Lo Nuestro para ver los resultados de su votación. La lista completa de los ganadores también será publicada en línea después de que Premio Lo Nuestro haya terminado en www.premiolonuestro.com.

Términos y Condiciones



La Productora se reserva el derecho de descalificar, bloquear y/o eliminar cualquier voto por cualquier razón, incluyendo, pero no limitado a, los votos utilizando (i) software automatizado;(ii) con múltiples direcciones de correo electrónico; (iii) bajo identidades múltiples; (iv) y cualquier artefacto o artificio utilizado para votar múltiples veces, o (v) de otra manera que altere o intente alterar el proceso de votación.

Como parte del proceso de votación, es posible que tenga que proveer su dirección de correo electrónico. Direcciones de correo electrónico enviadas voluntariamente por usted y otros participantes se almacenarán en un servidor seguro. Su dirección de correo electrónico no se utilizará para ningún propósito distinto a aplicar las normas de votación con respecto al número de votos que puede emitir por la dirección de correo electrónico durante las fechas de participación.

Conforme a estas normas de votación, se compromete a proporcionar estos datos limitados como parte del proceso de votación si usted decide participar. Votar, por supuesto, es totalmente voluntario. Si usted elige no proporcionar su dirección de correo electrónico, desafortunadamente, no puede votar.

How do I vote?

You can vote for nominees in all categories of the show Premio Lo Nuestro 2020 (the “Show”) by visiting the Premio Lo Nuestro official web page (www.premiolonuestro.com/vota) and registering using a valid email account. You must be at least 14 years old to participate. To vote, select a winner in each category and subcategory and confirm your vote.

You can place one (1) vote for each registered email address during the voting period and only for one winner in each category and subcategory. Attempts to place more than one (1) vote per registered email address shall be VOID. You need a valid email address in order to place your vote.

The voting process is subject to changes, at the sole discretion of the show’s producer (the “Producer”), and without prior notice.

Who can vote?

Anyone who is at least 14 years old can vote using a valid email address. Voting is open in the 50 U.S. States, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico (all other territories and possessions of the United States are excluded from this vote).

When can I vote?

Voting will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 and end on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 11:59:59 PM PST (2:59:59 AM EST). If you try to vote outside this window your vote will NOT count.

How many times may I vote?

You may place only one (1) set of votes per registered email address during the voting period and only for one winner for each category and subcategory. You will be required to complete all category and subcategory fields and will need to confirm your email address only once for the votes to be counted. If all of your set of votes are not submitted the same day, you may return to vote.

What is the cost?

Voting is free except for charges which might apply to your internet account and data plan if you are using a web browser from your cell phone. Please check with your internet and/or data service provider(s) to verify whether any charges apply for this service.

Why am I having problems voting?

Although the internet can manage a big volume of votes simultaneously, your own internet (or cell phone) service provider, at certain times, may not be able to manage each single attempt due to the big volume of votes. If you are trying to vote inside the voting window and the system is not processing your attempt, please make sure your pop-up window is activated in your browser’s configuration or mobile device (turn off your pop-up blocker), erase your history/cache, and try again. If this is not the problem, please check your wireless connection and make sure it is working; this is the most common problem at the time of voting. Please be patient and try again.

Can anyone unfairly influence the voting results using power dialers?

The Producer will have in place a weekly monitoring procedure designed to prevent anyone from unfairly influencing the voting results by blocking votes cast using advanced technologies. The Producer reserves the right to remove votes cast using “power dialing”.

Where can I find the results?

Voting results will be announced during the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony on Thursday, February 20, 2020, so tune-in to Premio Lo Nuestro to check voting results. The complete Winners’ list will be published online after the show at www.premiolonuestro.com.

Terms and Conditions



The Producer reserves the right to disqualify, block, and/or remove any vote that for any reason whatsoever, including without limitation, votes cast using automated software, with multiple email accounts, with multiple identities, and/or via any device or any ploy to vote multiple times, or votes that in any way alter or try to alter the voting process.

You may need to provide your email address as part of the voting process. The email addresses voluntarily submitted by you and by other participants will be stored in a secure server. Your email address shall not be used for any purpose other than to apply the voting rules in connection with the number of votes you can cast and using the email address during the dates in which you participate.

As part of the voting process and in accordance with the voting rules, should you decide to participate then you hereby agree to provide the limited data requested. Voting, of course, is voluntary. However, if you decide not to provide your email address, unfortunately you will not be able to vote.



