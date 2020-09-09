Go with the Flow: The Unexpected Journey of the Latina Co-founder of Flodesk



Tell us a bit about yourself and your journey to where you are now.

My dream was to have a career as an analyst working for the government, but it didn’t work out. I was shattered, and with no backup plan, I took the first interview I could get, which was for a sales role at a tech company—Oracle. I would talk to founders who were building the next generation of tech to sell the Oracle database products. It was my first insight into the world of building a SaaS company.

The opportunity to move to HoneyBook was another strike of luck because I wasn’t intentionally trying to get into the startup world. A recruiter reached out about the company and made a pretty good case about the disruption they were creating in the freelance and entrepreneurial space. I was intrigued. Within 5 minutes of meeting the founders, I knew that I wanted to be part of whatever they were building. Their vision and their mission truly aligned with my own.

This career move really transformed my trajectory. It was during my five years at HoneyBook that I fell in love with the small business space and took on several roles within the company that expanded my skills. From sales to marketing to business development, I helped to build a few teams within the organization before exiting to take Flodesk full time. Working at a start-up means being scrappy and taking on new responsibilities as needs arise. It wasn’t entirely different from stepping into the role of CEO. It taught me to be nimble and to think on my feet.



What or who inspired you to start your own business? Was there an ‘aha’ moment or did you always have the idea in your back pocket?

I have always been a bit of a risk-taker and was able to see opportunities to add value. However, it wasn’t until I started working alongside small businesses during my time at HoneyBook that I felt this tug to enter the start-up world on my own. When you are surrounded by brave go-getters who are building businesses and pursuing their passions, that energy is contagious. You want to be a part of it. You see opportunities everywhere.

During that season, I met my cofounders Rebecca and Trong, and we started talking about how painful it was to see brilliant creators and business owners struggle with marketing—specifically email marketing. We realized that none of the existing platforms were truly catering to this rising group of innovators. We believe that sending an email should be as simple as posting to social media. Small business owners don’t have marketing, design, and tech teams, yet they compete with big company emails. They need to stand out in the inbox, and they should be able to achieve this with full autonomy. It’s no secret that email marketing converts 4x better than social media, and this should be made accessible to everyone.

So together, we set out to build Flodesk and we have been working to democratize access to email marketing ever since. It started as a side hustle on our nights and weekends before I was able to leave my job and go full time. We spent many late nights huddled around Rebecca’s kitchen table on video calls with Trong building the platform side by side. We hosted customers at our apartments, made them coffee in our living rooms, and did our best to learn about building a good product as we received their feedback.

It wasn’t so much of an ‘aha’ moment as it was a vision that we had of what could be and a clear understanding of who we were serving. We built this platform for our members and in return they have been critical to the success of our business.















How does your Latinidad influence your business model, everyday workflow, and/or the way you approach your customers?

My Latinidad influences everything about my role as CEO of Flodesk. Growing up in Mexico, I learned about the value of collectivity, where each person must work together for the betterment of the whole. We treat others with respect and see the value in each person to contribute to the collective success of the community. Relationships matter. People matter.

When we support others, pay it forward, and put people first—all of us are better for it. The strong values that I learned from my heritage made me successful in my career and are knit into the fabric of Flodesk's approach to business.















We understand that FloDesk empowers budding entrepreneurs with tools to build their businesses. Is the concept of giving back/paying it forward important to you and your team?

Important? It’s truly the heart of what we do. Flodesk is a customer-led startup, aligning our success with their success. When our member’s win, we win. Period.

What does that mean, really? Everything about our business from our pricing model to the way we’ve built our product is based on the fundamental goal of democratizing email marketing. We want our tools to be as accessible as possible.

At the end of the day, our goal is to make others successful. If we can help a single mom launch her photography business or an artist to take his dream full time, then we are bringing more beauty to this world. We are making our impact.

Beyond our product, we are also investing heavily into cultivating community and providing free business education through Flodesk University (which we are launching very soon). We’re actively facilitating spaces where members can share knowledge and lift one another up. It is incredible to see our members supporting one another.

As a self-made Latina entrepreneur, do you have any advice for young Latinas who are exploring the idea of entrepreneurship but nervous about all the obstacles they envision being in their way?





Surround yourself with other ambitious women that believe in championing other women; success fuels success; when one of us rises, we can lift others up

Be confident in who you are and what you have to offer; harness your unique talents and know that they are your competitive advantage

Embrace critical feedback and let failure fuel you forward; never allow fear to hold you back from pursuing your dreams

We hear the leadership team at FloDesk is small, mighty and diverse. Tell us about your team and how your different cultural backgrounds have allowed you all to build the successful business that you now have.

Flodesk doesn’t resemble many of the traditional start-ups in Silicon Valley and we’re proud of that. We are bootstrapped, female founded, and passionate about global inclusivity as we grow our remote team. Our CTO Trong Dong is from Vietnam, our Head of Product Rebecca Shostak is from the United States, and I’m from Mexico.

I think what makes our team unique and has clearly contributed to the success of the business, is that our company culture thrives on virtual collaboration and digital togetherness. We invite each team member to bring their uniqueness into the room. We believe that diversity is power. We also believe that cultivating spaces where employees can truly be themselves strengthens the product for our members. When you have psychological safety in the workplace, when you are valued for your perspective and contributions, you bring your best self to work.













What or who inspires, motivates and ultimately drives you?



Our members. They are building extraordinary businesses, creating impact, and sharing their voices boldly with the world. I’ll give you an example. This week at our all hands meeting, Caroline from our member experience team highlighted the story of one of our members, Brandi Riley. Brandi is a published author, entrepreneur, mom, and wife. She started the blog Mama Knows It All to document her own journey as a single mom. Her blog expanded into a community that celebrates and supports women all over the world as they figure out what being a mom means to them. When she discovered that many bloggers in her community were failing to create profitable businesses because they didn’t know how to ask for pay or negotiate, she also founded Courage to Earn, where she helps entrepreneurs charge their worth. She is relentless in her pursuit of elevating others through community. And members like Brandi are why we show up every day and give it our best.

Where do you envision yourself and your start-up in the next five years? What is your ultimate goal?

In five years, I would love to see a world where Flodesk has transformed the way that people connect with their audiences. I envision a thriving community of hundreds of thousands of creators supporting one another, sharing knowledge, and using the platform to create. The ultimate goal is to create a platform that gives voice to the next generation of world changers… to equip them with the tools they need to express themselves and make their mark.

How do you honor your Mexican roots? Why do you think it’s important to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in this country?



I honor my Mexican roots just like I honor all parts of myself—with gratitude and pride. My mom is Mexican, and my dad of Lebanese descent. Growing up in Mexico, I never had to question who I was or where I came from, I just “was” and I felt proud of the different pieces that made me, me. Today I understand that I have been privileged to experience my roots in this way. Cultural observances like Hispanic Heritage Month create space to remember the people who fought against oppression and to acknowledge that there’s fight left. They recognize that the “American Identity” is collectively made up of different ethnicities. They encourage us to get curious about culture and identity and to have open and respectful conversations that welcome diversity—something that should be practiced every day, not just during Heritage Months.













Is there anything else you’d like us to know?

I’d love to share a few of my favorite Hispanic-founded businesses from the Flodesk community!

Ingrid Urena is the founder of Penguin Designing. She is passionate about creating brands and websites that showcase your unique value through powerful design and storytelling. I’ve been a fan of her work for years and couldn't recommend her enough to anyone who’s starting or running an online business or could use a website refresh.

Mariale Pacheco has been helping other Latinas run successful businesses online through a wealth of resources and online education. Whether you’re looking to start an online shop, a podcast, or even make passive income with affiliate revenue—she has a course for it! I’m also a big fan of her podcast, The Goal Season.

Josefina Cabello discovered that as a PK-6 Spanish teacher, she’s always learning! So she created the blog Mrs Cabello Spanish Class to package these learnings into actionable tips and advice for other teachers and parents. I love her library of printables, from worksheets to stories, that will turn even the most tedious lockdown into a time filled with endless language-learning fun.













For more information on Flodesk: