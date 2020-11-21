A 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for Latino Families

Mi gente, our favorite time of the year is approaching! We know the stress of shopping for tías, tíos, primas, nietos y mas. Look no further! We've put together a gift guide to bring a smile to your loved ones, even de lejitos. And don’t shop on Latino time! Order early to ensure your products get delivered in time for noche buena.

PA’ LOS FRIOLENTOS

It’s getting chilly outside! Make sure to bundle up, pero do it in style. Our brand new sweatshirts and beanies featuring classic Latino sayings are gifts that are sure to bring a big smile to your familia.





PA’ LOS PRIMOS



Eskisumi, could there BE a better gift for all your cousins? Also available as a t-shirt, mug, and sweatshirt.

PA’ LOS BEBES

For teaching the babies in your life to rep la cultura early! Our shop has 20+ shirts and onesies that will have everyone 😍

PA’ TU MAMI



Gift her a mug with one of her classic dichos so she can give you THAT LOOK while she sips her cafecito.





PA’ LOS HUSTLERS



We all have those go-getters in the fam. This Hustling Pa’ Mi Gente line was created in collaboration with independent Latina artist Indira Prieto (@Indysign). The collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, notebooks, mugs and even totes – show that go getting prima how much your respect her daily hustle!





PA’ LOS FOODIES

In our world, the holidays translate into two things: Familia y comida! Whether it's empanadas, arepas, pupusas, tacos or croquetas – we have a sweatshirt to prove your love!





PA’ LOS PARRANDEROS

For the tía who is famous for her coquito recipe (y con razón!)



