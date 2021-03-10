LiveLocalLatinx: Miami #305Day Eats Guide

Islas Canarias

We can’t talk about croquetas in Miami without mentioning this family‑owned and operated restaurant with ✨arguably✨ the best in town. In 1977, Islas Canarias opened its doors and set the bar high for these homemade, ham delicacies. Enjoy one (or a dozen) with a cafecito y galleta.

📍 13695 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175

Instagram: @islascanariasrestaurant

Los Perros



Take a trip to 🇨🇴 with a Los Perros loaded hot dog. 🌭What started as a small hot dog stand in 1999 is now a chain of restaurants that offers classic Colombian staples like burgers, maicitos, salchipapas, arepas, and more mouthwatering munchies.

📍 8410 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33144

Instagram: @losperrosflagler

Fritanga Monimbo

Voted Best Nicaraguan Cuisine in Miami, Fritanga Monimbo is the go‑to place for your carne asada y gallo pinto cravings. The exaggerated portions and affordables prices are just a few reasons why this Miami restaurant holds a piece of our corazón. 💙And the fried cheese of course. 🧀

📍 9622 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL 33172

Instagram: @fritangamonimbo

La Quebradita Taqueria

Don’t wait until Tuesday to satisfy your taco craving. 🌮👏 La Quebradita Taqueria in Homestead is open seven days a week and will leave you coming back for more… más chile, más salsa verde, más taquitos, más de todo.

📍 702 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030

Instagram: @laquebraditarestaurant

Patagonia Nahuen

This family‑owned bakery and restaurant has been bringing homemade Argentinian facturas to South Florida since 2001. 😍 The freshly baked empanadas will impress even the most critical of abuelas.

📍10375 NW 41st St Doral, FL 33178

Instagram: @patagonianahuen

Doggi's Arepa Bar

An arepa bar is our favorite kind of bar. ❤️ This Venezuelan‑owned shop has every signature arepa filling you could imagine 🤯 and a twisted take on traditional dishes that will leave your barriga llena y corazón contento.

📍1246 Coral Way, Miami 33145

📍7281 Biscayne Blvd, Miami 33138

Instagram: @doggis