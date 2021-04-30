Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Supporting Latino-Owned Small Businesses

What do you get when you mix one fierce Latina and a passion for candle making? A Latina‑owned business celebrating our heritage through unique scents like azúcar and cafecito con leche. 🕯Give the mami in your life the gift of relaxation with these unique & fragrant vegan coconut soy candles.

What began as a love for paper flowers turned into one of a kind, personalized shadow boxes, coasters & more. 💐 JaniBee Designs creates unique decor pieces your mom is sure to want right keep on the mantle, next to the veladoras of course.

In the midst of quarantine, una jefa had an idea to start a business to help support her family during the pandemic. Thus, Con Cultura was born! ✨ From t‑shirts to tote bags, all products are environmentally conscious and give back to the Latinx community during these unprecedented times.



Pamper the reina in your life with soaps, oils, and other naturally‑made products that nourish their skin inside and out. 👑 Natures Flavor Handmade skincare is the perfect gift for the mama who loves a little self care.