Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Supporting Latino-Owned Small Businesses

With Mother’s Day around the corner, we put together this list of gift ideas for the mother figure in your life ‑ whether it’s your mami, abuela, tía o hermana. Even when they say un abrazo is all they need, you can show much how much you love & appreciate them with these regalitos while supporting a small, Latinx owned business. 💖
30 Abr 2021 – 02:05 PM EDT
What do you get when you mix one fierce Latina and a passion for candle making? A Latina‑owned business celebrating our heritage through unique scents like azúcar and cafecito con leche. 🕯Give the mami in your life the gift of relaxation with these unique & fragrant vegan coconut soy candles.

What began as a love for paper flowers turned into one of a kind, personalized shadow boxes, coasters & more. 💐 JaniBee Designs creates unique decor pieces your mom is sure to want right keep on the mantle, next to the veladoras of course.

Instagram: @janibeedesigns

In the midst of quarantine, una jefa had an idea to start a business to help support her family during the pandemic. Thus, Con Cultura was born! ✨ From t‑shirts to tote bags, all products are environmentally conscious and give back to the Latinx community during these unprecedented times.

Instagram: @_concultura


Pamper the reina in your life with soaps, oils, and other naturally‑made products that nourish their skin inside and out. 👑 Natures Flavor Handmade skincare is the perfect gift for the mama who loves a little self care.


