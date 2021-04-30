Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Supporting Latino-Owned Small Businesses
What do you get when you mix one fierce Latina and a passion for candle making? A Latina‑owned business celebrating our heritage through unique scents like azúcar and cafecito con leche. 🕯Give the mami in your life the gift of relaxation with these unique & fragrant vegan coconut soy candles.
Instagram: @bonitafiercecandles
What began as a love for paper flowers turned into one of a kind, personalized shadow boxes, coasters & more. 💐 JaniBee Designs creates unique decor pieces your mom is sure to want right keep on the mantle, next to the veladoras of course.
Instagram: @janibeedesigns
3. Con Cultura
In the midst of quarantine, una jefa had an idea to start a business to help support her family during the pandemic. Thus, Con Cultura was born! ✨ From t‑shirts to tote bags, all products are environmentally conscious and give back to the Latinx community during these unprecedented times.
Instagram: @_concultura
Pamper the reina in your life with soaps, oils, and other naturally‑made products that nourish their skin inside and out. 👑 Natures Flavor Handmade skincare is the perfect gift for the mama who loves a little self care.
Instagram: @naturesflavorhandmade