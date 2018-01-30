Ozuna and Romeo Santos release 'El Farsante Remix'

Photo: YouTube: Ozuna - (Left to right:) Ozuna and Romeo Santos appear together in the music video for 'El Farsante Remix.' Ozuna premiered the video on January 30, 2018.
By:
Colleen BakerJan 30 | 3:25 PM EST
Ladies, rejoice!
Ozuna and Romeo Santos just released their music video for 'El Farsante Remix' - and just in time for Valentine's Day.
Check out the music video below:
These two were meant to make music together. They previously collaborated on Santos' 2017 track 'Sobredosis.'
Who ever said you couldn't have more than one Valentine?