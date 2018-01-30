Ozuna and Romeo Santos release 'El Farsante Remix'

The track appears on Ozuna's debut studio album 'Odisea'
Photo: YouTube: Ozuna - (Left to right:) Ozuna and Romeo Santos appear together in the music video for 'El Farsante Remix.' Ozuna premiered the video on January 30, 2018.
By:
Colleen Baker
Jan 30 | 3:25 PM EST

Ladies, rejoice!

Ozuna and Romeo Santos just released their music video for 'El Farsante Remix' - and just in time for Valentine's Day.

Check out the music video below:


These two were meant to make music together. They previously collaborated on Santos' 2017 track 'Sobredosis.'


Who ever said you couldn't have more than one Valentine?


¿Quienes están listo para La Gira Golden? #GoldenTour

A post shared by Romeo Santos (@romeosantos) on


Artículos Relacionados

  1. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's performed "Despacito" at GRAMMY's
  2. Kevin Hart announces "The Irresponsible Tour"
  3. San Antonio showed up to the 40th Cowboy Breakfast Friday morning
  4. Jennifer Lopez and Drake both working with Bad Bunny
  5. Jennifer Lopez performs at Calibash 2018