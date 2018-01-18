Wisin, Yandel and Daddy Yankee premiere 'Todo Comienza En La Disco' music video

Photo: Instagram: Daddy Yankee - (Left to right) Puerto Rican artists Wisin, Daddy Yankee and Yandel pose together for a photo. The three men just released their music video for <i>'Todo Comienza En La Disco.' </i>
By:
Colleen BakerJan 18 | 4:11 PM EST
We are pretty sure the island of Puerto Rico has finally gotten tired of receiving our letters.
But it seems like our hard work has paid off.
Three of the island's most successful artists - Wisin, Yandel and Daddy Yankee - have just released the music video for their new song, 'Todo Comienza En La Fiesta.'
While many fans have been anticipating a collaboration between these three forever, it is technically not the first time the trio have appeared on a track together. Back in 2013, Wisin and Yandel appeared on Yankee's 'Limbo' remix.
Either way, we need more music from these three.