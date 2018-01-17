Tito El Bambino and Don Omar release 'Yo No Se Que Hacer'

As 2017 was coming to a close, most people were laying low and catching up on rest. Thankfully for us, that was not the case for Tito El Bambino and Don Omar. The two artists released the lyric video to their new song, 'Yo No Se Que Hacer,' just four days before the New Year.
As soon as the song was released, fans were on board - and Tito and Don Omar took notice. The two men selected some of their favorite videos of fans covering the song and re-posted them to their Instagram pages.
Manda tu video creativo !! Los estaré compartiendo en el transcurso del día #yonosequehacer 🔥🔥🔥 Disponible en Spotify Tito el bambino Ft @donomar . @Spotify #TitoElBambino - Yo No Se Que Hacer Ft #DonOmar Link: https://open.spotify.com/tr18Phat5S6ck3pIJItSA9GS . . #Repost @luciatimusica ・・・ #Cover Yo No Se Que Hacer - @titobambinoelpatron Ft. @donomar | Con mucho cariño, espero les guste 💖 #Acustico #titoelbambino #elpatron #donomar #Barranquilla #colombia #tito #YoNoSeQueHacer #yonosequehacer . . Te invito a que subas tu video creativo, bailando, cantando, comedia , impresióname con tu imaginación , (usen el hashtag #YoNoSeQueHacer, recuerda tener tu cuenta en pública y no en privado para que sea visible y así dar repost) es tu oportunidad de brillo ✨🦅 #reggaeton #video #musica #love #music
No word yet on when we can expect the full version of the music video. Until then, fans can download the song now.