Tito El Bambino and Don Omar release 'Yo No Se Que Hacer'

As 2017 was coming to a close, most people were laying low and catching up on rest. Thankfully for us, that was not the case for Tito El Bambino and Don Omar. The two artists released the lyric video to their new song, 'Yo No Se Que Hacer,' just four days before the New Year.



As soon as the song was released, fans were on board - and Tito and Don Omar took notice. The two men selected some of their favorite videos of fans covering the song and re-posted them to their Instagram pages.







