J Balvin debuts 'Machika' music video

It is J Balvin's world and we are just living in it. In his latest music video, Balvin takes us on a ride inside a post-apocolyptic world. (Think of a world where Mad Max: Fury Road meets Lord Of The Flies, only with a lot of amazing professional dancers.)

The track, 'Machika,' is already taking the internet by storm. In the music video, singer Anitta brings her female fierceness and Jeon comes with the urban edge. They come together to perfectly compliment Balvin's raw reggaeton style.

Watch the full video below now:



Can we just say that we are jealous of the love between these three?









Machika fever has officially begun.



