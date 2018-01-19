J Balvin debuts 'Machika' music video

Balvin, Anitta and Jeon take us on a journey through a post-apocalyptic world in this new music video
Photo: YouTube: J Balvin - Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin appears in the music video for his newest single, <i>&#39;Machika.&#39;</i> The song debuted on Friday, January 19, 2018.
By:
Colleen Baker
Jan 19 | 9:46 AM EST

It is J Balvin's world and we are just living in it. In his latest music video, Balvin takes us on a ride inside a post-apocolyptic world. (Think of a world where Mad Max: Fury Road meets Lord Of The Flies, only with a lot of amazing professional dancers.)

The track, 'Machika,' is already taking the internet by storm. In the music video, singer Anitta brings her female fierceness and Jeon comes with the urban edge. They come together to perfectly compliment Balvin's raw reggaeton style.

Watch the full video below now:


Can we just say that we are jealous of the love between these three?



Machika fever has officially begun.



Artículos Relacionados

  1. J Balvin premieres 'Machika' tonight
  2. 22nd annual César E. Chávez March set for March 24th
  3. Wisin, Yandel and Daddy Yankee premiere 'Todo Comienza En La Disco' music video
  4. 50th MLK March
  5. City to install traffic cameras at major intersections