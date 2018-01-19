J Balvin debuts 'Machika' music video

It is J Balvin's world and we are just living in it. In his latest music video, Balvin takes us on a ride inside a post-apocolyptic world. (Think of a world where Mad Max: Fury Road meets Lord Of The Flies, only with a lot of amazing professional dancers.)
The track, 'Machika,' is already taking the internet by storm. In the music video, singer Anitta brings her female fierceness and Jeon comes with the urban edge. They come together to perfectly compliment Balvin's raw reggaeton style.
Watch the full video below now:
Can we just say that we are jealous of the love between these three?
Desde el dia que nos encontramos en el gym senti la buena vibra, sin saber quien era ni que me dedicaba a la musica me tratastes como un hermano. Agradesco a Dios por colocarte en mi camino.Ante todo gracias por tu amistad y gracias por darme la oportunidad. One Love my G @jbalvin 🙏🏼 #MACHIKA #WORLDWIDE
Machika fever has officially begun.