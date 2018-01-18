J Balvin premieres 'Machika' tonight

The 'Mi Gente' singer's latest song features international artists Jeon and Anitta
Photo: Facebook: J Balvin - Colomiban reggaeton artist J Balvin appears in a scene from his latest music video for <i>&#39;Machika.&#39;</i>
By:
Colleen Baker
Jan 18 | 5:48 PM EST

Latino music in 2018 is already off to an amazing start. Aside from Wisin, Yandel and Daddy Yankee premiering their song 'Todo Comienza En La Disco,' now J Balvin is set to enveil his newest single, 'Machika.'

Watch the teaser for the music video below:


We can already tell this song is going to blow up the charts. The song features two international artists: Singer Anitta (from Brazil) and Jeon (from Aruba.)

Both Anitta and Jeon took to their Instagram pages to share their excitement for the song's release.

2 dias para #Machika @jbalvin @jeon_arvani

A post shared by anitta 🎤 (@anitta) on

GRATEFUL!🙏🏼❤️🇦🇼 #MACHIKA #JEON #ARUBA @jbalvin @anitta 📸 @ARTN

A post shared by JEON ARVANI (@jeon_arvani) on

Even Bad Bunny has already caught the Machika fever.

We will be premiering the music video tomorrow morning. The countdown has begun!

MACHIKA 2 days en 2 días !!#machika #machika #machika @anitta @jeon_arvani

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on


