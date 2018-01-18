J Balvin premieres 'Machika' tonight

Latino music in 2018 is already off to an amazing start. Aside from Wisin, Yandel and Daddy Yankee premiering their song 'Todo Comienza En La Disco,' now J Balvin is set to enveil his newest single, 'Machika.'

Watch the teaser for the music video below:





We can already tell this song is going to blow up the charts. The song features two international artists: Singer Anitta (from Brazil) and Jeon (from Aruba.)

Both Anitta and Jeon took to their Instagram pages to share their excitement for the song's release.

Even Bad Bunny has already caught the Machika fever.

We will be premiering the music video tomorrow morning. The countdown has begun!