Ready to Team Up: 5 Ideas to Start the School Year Strong



Students take beginning of year ‘benchmark’ tests to help teachers know where they need more support. Ask how your child's grade level skills will be measured, how it will inform classroom instruction and what you can do at home. Create a plan with the teacher that focuses on key skills and maximizes learning time at home and school. You can use this Parent-Teacher Planning Tool to help you jot down what you’ve noticed at home, your questions for the teacher, and a co-created, simple plan to best support your child. For me, this conversation and tool will be especially important for my rising Kindergartener who like many of her peers experienced a lot of disruption during Pre-K. While I’ve been told not to worry by past teachers and doctors, I’m going to ask for her speech to be evaluated at the start of the year in case she needs additional support.