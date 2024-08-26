The Decisive Role of Women at the Polls in 2024.

As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day today, we honor a significant moment in history—over a century since the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote. This day isn’t just about remembering the past; it’s a powerful reminder of the role each of us plays in shaping our nation’s future.

I’ll never forget the first time I voted in a presidential election in the United States. I was a TV news producer, so elections were familiar territory. But on November 6, 2012, I wasn’t behind a news desk or in the control room. I was at the polls, casting my vote alongside millions of others in an election that made history. What really excited me was the knowledge that my vote as a Latina was helping to shape the democracy of the world’s most powerful nation -a privilege that to this day I don't take lightly.

Now, with another crucial presidential election just around the corner, we have the same opportunity and responsibility. Voting is a privilege and a powerful way to influence the direction of our country and secure the quality of life we want for ourselves and our families. Poder Latinx, the non partisan, non-profit organization where I now serve, strongly believes that all of us have the ability to create change, but it only happens when we participate. This is why we proudly support your #VotaConmigo campaign, promoting voter registration and participation.

At Televisa/Univision, you are more than just a workplace—you are a community that thrives on diversity, culture, and shared values. Women, in particular, have been a driving force in advancing rights and opportunities for everyone. Our votes carry the strength of our roots, our culture, and our commitment to justice and equity. This Women’s Equality Day, let’s honor that legacy by making sure we’re all registered to vote, encouraging those around us to do the same, and being ready to make our voices heard this November.

Our vote will make a tremendous impact. This is our time!