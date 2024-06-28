Cambiar Ciudad
The Importance of Civic Engagement in the LGBTQ Community

Norberto Gonzalez, California State Director for Poder Latinx
Every time I attend an event during Pride Month, my thoughts turn to the journey that brought me to this moment, where I can celebrate my existence and the road I traveled to get here. From the first volunteer shift in a march to fight for marriage equality in California, I knew my voice was needed. I’m proud of our progress today, but the fight is far from over; this November, we can erase the inequitable marriage language in the State Constitution.

Born in Michoacan, Mexico, my parents embarked on a journey for a better tomorrow. Fate led us to Beaumont, CA, where Manuel and Bertha settled and rooted our family. Now, Hanford, CA, amidst the heartland of California agriculture, is where I call home. Thanks to my parent's sacrifices, I attended college, which led to a tapestry of experiences. My dedication to equity and inclusion has guided me to the next steps.

Through challenges and successes, one truth remains entrenched: the power to effect change resides within the hearts and minds of our people. As we fought tooth and nail for our rights, we didn't just change laws; we changed perceptions. We illuminated the path for those who felt disenfranchised, proving that our voices are our most powerful tool, even in the face of adversity.

At the core of my journey lies a solemn pledge—to be a beacon for those cast into the shadows of society, ensuring that their voices are not just heard but amplified. Whether it's rallying grassroots movements, leading phone banks, knocking on doors until my knuckles ache, or tirelessly advocating for inclusive policies, my mission is to empower the marginalized and forgotten and to remind them that their voices are the lifeblood of our democracy.

But my journey transcends politics, and it's not over. As Poder Latinx’s California State Director, I aim to build a sustained progressive voting bloc of Latinx voters, where the inclusion of our LGBTQ+ community members is at the core of our civic work. Unfortunately, they continue to face discrimination, even from their loved ones at home.

I’m asking you, parents and relatives, to stand up for your kids because they are the same children you fell in love with when they came to this world and whom you would defend from harm.

To our LGTBTQ+ youth, I ask you to stand firm and find the community that opens the door to your success and loves you just the way you are. Speak up for injustice. Join me in a movement of justice: Register to vote, get to the polls, and volunteer because your voice matters and your vote will make a difference.

We are already seeing victories in our community. In the recent Biden-Harris administration announcement, equal marriages between immigrants and citizens are included, leading to permanent residency for immigrant spouses. DACA recipients, including LGBTQ+, will have opportunities with their work visas. This is a major effort toward keeping families together, including in the LGBTQ+ community. However, this wouldn’t have been possible without you. To continue winning, all of us need to be active players in our democracy.

Let our collective narratives shine brighter than any intolerance. Let's make sure we continue picking up wins like erasing those inequitable words in the California constitution this November 5th and choosing the local, state, and national leaders who can support what we all want for our future.

