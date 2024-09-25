Cambiar Ciudad
Billingual Voices

To Demand Policy Change, the Latino Community Must Make Its Voice Heard

Jeffrey Baldwin, director de THE LIBRE INSTITUTE's profile picture
Por:
Jeffrey Baldwin, director de THE LIBRE INSTITUTE
Latinos vote at a polling station in El Gallo Restaurant on November 8, 2016 in the Boyle Heights section of Los Angeles, California.
Latinos vote at a polling station in El Gallo Restaurant on November 8, 2016 in the Boyle Heights section of Los Angeles, California.
Imagen David McNew/Getty Images

Earlier this year, The LIBRE Institute, the non-profit I lead, polled Latinos about their view s on the economy and the general direction of our country.

PUBLICIDAD

The responses were overwhelmingly pessimistic.

According to the findings, inflation, the high cost of living, and economic uncertainty are driving the anxiety facing many Latinos day-to-day. And while our poll found that Latinos continue to believe in the American Dream, many feel like it is becoming more out of reach.

Fortunately, we live in a democracy where we hold elections to elect a president and determine control of Congress.

And in 2024, the Latino community is poised to make its voice heard.

According to the Pew Research Center, an estimated 36.2 million Latinos are eligible to vote in this year’s election. For comparison, 32.3 million Latinos were eligible to vote in the 2020 election. The eligible Latino vote population is growing at lightning speed. In fact, the same study found that every year, about 1.4 million Hispanics become eligible to vote.

Más sobre Billingual Voices

We Say We’d Never Leave Our Kids in a Hot Car—But It Happens.
4 mins

We Say We’d Never Leave Our Kids in a Hot Car—But It Happens.

Univision Contigo
Parenting Is A Science Experiment
5 mins

Parenting Is A Science Experiment

Univision Contigo
Latino Families Lead the Way in STEM Learning at Home con Dulce Sazón—with Help from Their Pequeños Metiches
4 mins

Latino Families Lead the Way in STEM Learning at Home con Dulce Sazón—with Help from Their Pequeños Metiches

Univision Contigo
Defending Climate Progress: Why Protecting Federal Investments Is Crucial for Our Future
3 mins

Defending Climate Progress: Why Protecting Federal Investments Is Crucial for Our Future

Univision Contigo
The Decisive Role of Women at the Polls in 2024.
2 mins

The Decisive Role of Women at the Polls in 2024.

Univision Contigo
TelevisaUnivision and We Are All Human Foundation Partner with Brazilian Fashion Designer Anne Fontaine on Custom Gown Inspired by the Power of the Hispanic Community
3 mins

TelevisaUnivision and We Are All Human Foundation Partner with Brazilian Fashion Designer Anne Fontaine on Custom Gown Inspired by the Power of the Hispanic Community

Univision Contigo
The Importance of Civic Engagement in the LGBTQ Community
3 mins

The Importance of Civic Engagement in the LGBTQ Community

Univision Contigo
The Difficult Choice of Childcare
3 mins

The Difficult Choice of Childcare

Univision Contigo
Bolstering Afro-Latinas in the boardroom
4 mins

Bolstering Afro-Latinas in the boardroom

Univision Contigo
To save the sharks, mind what’s on your dinner plate
3 mins

To save the sharks, mind what’s on your dinner plate

Univision Contigo

Unfortunately, not every eligible Latino voter is choosing to vote.

In 2020 for example, just over half of all eligible Latinos voted. And while that was a positive step, this means that there are many Latinos who don’t feel like they should exercise their right to vote. Apathy and cynicism are certainly contributing to this, but so is confusion about how and where to vote.

This is why we were thrilled to join forces with Univision earlier this year in a national campaign titled: Vota Conmigo – or “vote with me” in English.

Vota Conmigo seeks to provide essential information to Latino voters while breaking down barriers that exist between Latinos and our country’s democratic process. To do this, Vota Conmigo is partnering with Latino organizations and civic groups from across the country to educate and encourage eligible Latino voters to have their say in the federal and state elections taking place this year.

PUBLICIDAD

To help get the word out, my colleagues at The LIBRE Institute have partnered with Univision to educate and motivate Latinos to vote this year.

Joining Vota Conmigo was a no brainer.

The LIBRE Institute exists to equip the Latino community with the tools and resources they need to thrive. In practice, this means holding English as a second language classes (ESL), organizing back-to-school backpack giveaways, hosting book clubs, leading women empowerment workshops, and educating the Latino community on the role of government. We also talk about the impact policies have in our everyday lives, as well as what the Latino community can do to create change.

Every state where The LIBRE Institute has a presence differs, but if there is one thing that these states have in common, it’s that the Latino community is excited and motivated to live out their version of the American Dream. Although they know that it is incredibly challenging to make ends meet and save for the future, the Latino community also knows that the United States is a special place.

Unlike many countries around the world – including places in Latin America where many of us emigrated from – the U.S. is still a place where hard work, ingenuity and perseverance pay -off. And for many Latinos, their version of living out the American Dream is seeing their children and grandchildren receive opportunities that they were not able to have when they were younger.

As a non-partisan organization, we do not tell Latinos who to vote for, but we do talk about the role of government and how a belief in people, and not top-down policies , has made our country free and prosperous.

PUBLICIDAD

By empowering people, prosperity, and opportunity flourish.

This year, the future of our country may largely depend on the Latino community. That’s why it’s so important to encourage every eligible Latino voter to cast a vote and make their voice heard. Vota Conmigo!

Jeffrey Baldwin is the director of The LIBRE Institute

Relacionados:
Billingual Voices

Nuestro streaming gratis y en español. Entretenimiento sin límites, en vivo y on-demand

Con esa misma mirada
Con esa misma mirada
Gratis
Mamá reinventada
Mujeres Asesinas
Gratis
Isla Brava
Gratis
De viaje con los Derbez
Gratis
Tomy Zombie
Gratis
Tráiler: Mirreyes vs Godínez: Las Vegas
Tráiler: La Trevi sin filtro
¿Quieres ver todo el catálogo de contenidos?
ir a ViX
PUBLICIDAD