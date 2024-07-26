TelevisaUnivision and We Are All Human Foundation Partner with Brazilian Fashion Designer Anne Fontaine on Custom Gown Inspired by the Power of the Hispanic Community

As Part of TelevisaUnivision’s Vota Conmigo Campaign, Collaboration Aims to Spotlight the Power of Hispanics As the Majority Maker Vote in the Upcoming 2024 Election

Miami, Fl. July 26, 2024 — TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media company, partnered with We Are All Human Foundation’s Hispanic Star and famed Brazilian fashion designer Anne Fontaine to create a one-of-a-kind dress inspired by the power of the Hispanic electorate in this historic 2024 Election. As part of TelevisaUnivision’s Vota Conmigo Campaign, its non-partisan multi-platform campaign aimed to motivate U.S. Hispanics to participate in the electoral process, Univision news anchor Carolina Peguero debuted the custom gown at Premios Juventud in San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 25.

PUBLICIDAD

“We are bullish in advancing the mission of Vota Conmigo and this collaboration celebrates and amplifies the major influence Hispanics will have in determining the outcomes of the upcoming election cycle – at the national, state and local level,” said Teri Arvesu, SVP of Social Impact and Sustainability at TelevisaUnivision. “Anne Fontaine’s custom design radiates the vibrance of the Hispanic community and we couldn’t think of a better moment than Premios Juventud to unite with our partners at We Are All Human Foundation and ensure young Hispanics recognize their importance.”

"Our mission is to unify and elevate the Hispanic community,” said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation. “This partnership with Anne Fontaine and TelevisaUnivision is a powerful statement of our collective strength and influence. By encouraging voter participation, we empower Latinos to make a lasting impact on the future of our country. For Latinos and with Latinos, everything is possible."

"This dress and collaboration symbolize not only our femininity but also the strength of our community,” said Anne Fontaine. “Registering to vote and being part of the decisions that impact Hispanics in the United States is crucial. This initiative exemplifies a united Latino community, and I'm proud of its success."

The Hispanic vote will be the Majority Maker vote in the 2024 Presidential elections, as the number of Hispanic registered voters far outweighs the margin of victory of the 2020 Presidential election in all key swing states. An estimated 36.2 million Hispanics are eligible to vote this year, up from 32.3 million in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center, and latest research from L2 shows Hispanic voter turnout is projected to increase by 25% vs. 2020, far over-indexing the projected increase in voter turnout of non-Hispanics.

PUBLICIDAD

For more information about the #VotaConmigo campaign, visit https://www.univision.com/votaconmigo.

###



Media Contacts: Maria Areco

TelevisaUnivision

mareco@televisaunivision.com

Marsa Garcia de Celis

We Are All Human Foundation

marisa@weareallhuman.org



About TelevisaUnivision:

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com



About the We Are All Human Foundation/Hispanic Star:

The We Are All Human Foundation (WAAH) is a registered (501c3) non-profit. The WAAH's mission is to advance equity, diversity, and inclusion, and it has mobilized more than 300 companies to create more inclusive environments and assist the underserved. The Hispanic Star is a brand that acts as a platform to unite businesses, non-profits, community leaders, and celebrities to accelerate the advancement of Hispanics in the US and to improve perception by celebrating the incredible contributions of Latinos to the country’s progress.