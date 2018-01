Una mujer enferma de cáncer se casa horas antes de su muerte

Earned her wings! One of my dearest friends got married this past Friday, December 22nd, to the man of her dreams. She had been battling stage 4 cancer and it had spread all throughout her body, but she was determined to marry her soul mate. Less than 24 hours later her spirit flew from her body and ascended to be with God. I am in awe of the strength Dave's love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. Heather, I miss and love you more than I can say. Thank you for sharing this life's journey with me. ❤️

A post shared by Christina (@christina.lee.photography) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:46pm PST