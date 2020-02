Sindicato de la policía advierte sobre "amenaza creíble" contra oficiales de El Bronx

STAY VIGILANT NYPD:

We are not targets! Do what you are trained to do when you are met with deadly physical force. *STOP THE THREAT*

Detectives, watch your backs and the backs of fellow officers — and the DEA will watch yours. https://t.co/jGrojhmWwa

— Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) February 13, 2020