NYC Care llega a Brooklyn y Staten Island, garantizando salud asequible sin importar el estatus migratorio

It’s here! #NYCCare launches today #inBrooklyn! The @NYCHealthSystem program helps you unlock your right to health care with dignity and respect. Enroll today by calling 1-646-NYC-CARE or visiting https://t.co/SBC9n2hOlf. pic.twitter.com/6dvWNEJ2Is

— Community Care (@CommunityCareNY) January 30, 2020