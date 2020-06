Acusan de agresión a policía de Nueva York que empujó a manifestante durante una protesta

Update: Got her permission with a fuck yeah. The cop pushed her so hard at Barclays & she flung back. She is tiny. Now she’s in the ER after a serious seizure. I’m waiting for updates but have to wait outside because of COVID-19. Please keep my protest sister in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/MqV0QJ0D8h

— Whitney Hu 胡安行 - #DefundTheNYPD #AbolishPolice (@whitney_hu) May 30, 2020