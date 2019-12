Anticipan condiciones peligrosas en las carreteras del sur del Valle debido a la nieve

Winter Weather Advisory for the Fort Tejon area above 3,000 feet from 10 PM PST tonight until 4 PM PST Monday afternoon. Snow levels will start at around 5,500 feet tonight, before falling to around 3,000 feet by Monday morning. Most of this snow will fall Monday morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ilRJnHe8dF

— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 29, 2019