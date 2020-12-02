Varias tiendas en el condado Tarrant ofrecen vacunas contra la gripe gratis
Condado Tarrant - El departamento de salud del condado Tarrant junto con las tiendas de supermercado Albertsons y Kroger, están ofreciendo vacunas gratuitas contra la gripe para las personas que no cuentan con un seguro médico.
En un comunicado, el condado explica que esta iniciativa es dirigida para proteger la salud de los residentes, ya que los centros de control y prevención de enfermedades anunciaron que es de mayor importancia recibir la vacuna contra el influenza durante esta temporada. Las vacunas serán administradas desde el 1 hasta el 30 de diciembre.
“Con el aumento del COVID-19, en todo el norte de Texas, es importante que hagamos todo lo posible para mantener la temporada de gripe bajo control y mantener la capacidad de los hospitales,” dijo el director de salud pública del condado Tarrant Vinny Taneja.
Para recibir una vacuna sin costo, puede ir a una de estas ubicaciones:
- Albertsons 4000 Glade Road, Colleyville, Tx. 76034 (817) 654-0505, (682)261-1297
- Albertsons 1155 N Main St., Euless, Tx. 76039, (217) 354-9195, (682)261-1304
- Albertsons 3563 Alton Road, Fort Worth, Tx. 76109 (817) 548-1415, (214)471-6160
- Albertsons 1300 Airport Freeway, Bedford, Tx. 76022 (817) 354-0622, (682)218-7143
- Tom Thumb 1000 Keller Parkway, Keller, Tx. 76248 (817) 337-8030, (817)716-9246
- Tom Thumb 980 Hwy North 287 , Mansfield, Tx. 76063 (817) 453-6770, (817)863-6481
- Tom Thumb 3100 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth, Tx, 76109 (817)570-2950, (817)716-9960
- Tom Thumb 100 W. Southlake Blvd., Southlake, Tx. 76092 (817) 416-5464, (817)716-1815
- Tom Thumb 612 Grapevine Highway, Hurst Tx. 76054 Phone: (817)428-0383, (817)901-7756
- Albertsons 6220 U.S. Hwy 287, Arlington, Tx. 76017 (817) 478-8901, (682)218-6786
- Tom Thumb 2400 W 7th St., Fort Worth Tx., 76107 (817) 302-1400, (682)347-8936
- Tom Thumb 2611 West Park Row, Arlington, Tx. 76013 (817) 462-0151, (817)240-7545
- Tom Thumb 6377 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, Tx. 76116 (817) 377-5980, (817)716-2190
- Tom Thumb 302 South Park Blvd., Grapevine Tx. 76051 (817)481-5669, (817)716-2184
- Tom Thumb 2755 N. Collins St., Arlington, Tx 76006 (817)276-5360, (817)716-5480
- Tom Thumb 4000 William D. Tate, Grapevine, Tx. 76051 (817)785-1004, (682)540-1117
- Albertsons 1201 N. Saginaw Blvd. Saginaw, Tx. 76179 (817)232-2777, (682)216-6566
- Albertsons 7400 Oakmont Blvd., Fort Worth, Tx. 76132 (817)423-9556, (214)425-1283
- Albertsons 6308 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth Tx. 76135 (817)237-8124, (682)216-6149
- Albertsons 301 SW Plaza Shopping Center, Arlington, Tx., 76016 (817) 478-4291, (682)216-5045
- Albertsons 4400 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth, Tx. 76137, (817)232-2180, (214)471-8153
- Albertsons 5950 S. Cooper St., Arlington Tx. 76017 (817)557-0185, (682)216-5107
- Albertsons 9300 Clifford St. Fort Worth, Tx. 76108 (817)246-3366, (214)471-8869
- Albertsons 6249 Rufe Snow Dr., Watauga, Tx. 76148 (817)428-0541, (682)218-6026
- Albertsons 850 E. Loop 820 Fort Worth, Tx. 76112 (817)451-0306, (214)471-8873
- Albertsons 3525 Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth, Tx. 76133 (817) 346-6497, (214)471-0730
- Albertsons 833 NE Alsbury Blvd., Burleson, Tx. 76028 (817)447-9106, (682)216-5266
- Albertsons 6700 West Freeway Fort Worth, Tx. 76116 (817)377-8074, (214)471-4560
- Albertsons 480 Northwest Parkway Azle,Tx., 76020 (817)270-1116, (682)216-5229
- Kroger 3510 Alta Mesa Fort Worth, TX 76133 (817)292-3777
- Kroger 2580 E. Arkansas Lane Arlington, TX 76014 (817)861-2779
- Kroger 2475 Ascension Blvd. Arlington, TX 76011 (817)275-2901
- Kroger 9114 Camp Bowie West Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76116 (817)560-4233
- Kroger 5330 S. Cooper Arlington , TX 76017 (817)472-9576
- Kroger 1060 N. Main Street Euless, TX 76039 (817)283-1152
- Kroger 2110 E Southlake Blvd Southlake, TX 76092 (817)421-7487
- Kroger 976 Keller Parkway Keller, TX 76248 (817)431-5178
- Kroger 3120 South University Fort Worth, TX 76109 (817)566-7861
- Kroger 2109 Harwood Road Bedford, TX 76021 (817)685-9628
- Kroger 1653 Basswood Boulevard Fort Worth, TX 76131 (682)316-6387
- Kroger 5241 North Tarrant Parkway Fort Worth, TX 76244 (817)380-6181
- Kroger 9150 N. Tarrant Parkway N. Richland Hills, TX 76182 (817)918-3387
- Kroger 6650 N. Beach Fort Worth, TX 76137 (817)788-1757
- Kroger 2061 Rufe Snow Drive Keller, TX 76248 (817)605-8728
- Kroger 2350 Southeast Green Oaks Arlington, TX 76018 (817)419-0312
- Kroger 3300 Texas Sage Trail Fort Worth, TX 76177 (817)750-2041
- Kroger 945 W. Lamar Blvd. Arlington, TX 76012 (817)277-2144
- Kroger 12600 North Beach Street Fort Worth, TX 76244 (817)562-3901
- Kroger 4750 W. Bailey Boswell Road Fort Worth, TX 76179 (682)316-7508
- Kroger 9135 Boulevard 26 N. Richland Hills, TX 76180 (817)605-3937
- Kroger 3001 Matlock Mansfield, TX 76063 (817)473-0081
- Kroger 1004 S. Crowley Road Crowley, TX 76036 (817)297-0006
- Kroger 1631 SW Wilshire Blvd. Burleson, TX 76028 (817)258-5952
- Kroger 5101 W. Sublett Rd Arlington, TX 76017 (817)516-3763
- Kroger 3300 E. Broad Street Mansfield, TX 76063 (817)435-5418
- Kroger 301 S. Bowen Arlington, TX 76013 (817)277-0072
- Kroger 5701 W. Pleasant Ridge Road Arlington, TX 76016 (817)483-0354
- Kroger 7201 Boulevard 26 N. Richland Hills, TX 76180 (817)281-8310
- Kroger 708 E. Pipeline Hurst, TX 76053 (817)285-8851
- Kroger 2210 S Fielder Arlington, TX 76013 (817)277-3533