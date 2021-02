Regresa el frío a Chicago, hoy se pronostican 30’s con periodos de sol y neblina helada en la noche

CHICAGO - DECEMBER 23: Ice builds up along the shoreline of Lake Michigan as temperatures drop into the single digits December 23, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. Temperatures are only expected to climb into the teens today and are expected to remain in the single digits for Christmas Eve. Other areas of the Midwest are digging out after as much as 2 feet of snow was dumped on the area last night. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Crédito: Scott Olson/Getty Images