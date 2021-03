El invierno regresa a Chicago trayendo un descenso de 35 grados a la ciudad de los vientos

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 01: Students are escorted from Hawthorne Scholastic Academy to meet their parents following their first day of in-person learning on March 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Students in kindergarten through fifth grade began in-person learning today as the city continues to phase in a return to the classroom after nearly a year's hiatus and a lengthy battle with the teacher's union brought on by COVID-19 concerns. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Crédito: Scott Olson/Getty Images