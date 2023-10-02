Guide to the Trials Against Trump: his Cases as President, Businessman, or Citizen

This case revolves around the Capitol assault by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, as well as other actions to try to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections.

On that day, Biden's victory was being certified, which the mob attempted to prevent. Trump, among other things, is accused of making claims of fraud that he knew were false.

The prosecution is led by special prosecutor Jack Smith, appointed in 2022 by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee federal investigations related to the attack on the legislative headquarters and another inquiry into mishandling of classified documents by the former president.

Garland made the appointment of Smith after Trump launched his candidacy; thus, the Attorney General sought to distance himself from the process.

Smith accuses Trump of attempting to subvert the democratic system in various ways, including trying to prevent Congress on January 6, 2021, from certifying the Electoral College votes that declared Joe Biden the winner.

In Washington DC, Trump faces 4 charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, for the various attempts he made along with his associates to overturn the election results; also for conspiracy and obstruction of the vote certification process and another for violation of civil rights.