Guide to the Trials Against Trump: his Cases as President, Businessman, or Citizen
Key events on the agenda of Trump's cases
The open cases of Donald Trump
This case revolves around the Capitol assault by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, as well as other actions to try to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections.
On that day, Biden's victory was being certified, which the mob attempted to prevent. Trump, among other things, is accused of making claims of fraud that he knew were false.
The prosecution is led by special prosecutor Jack Smith, appointed in 2022 by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee federal investigations related to the attack on the legislative headquarters and another inquiry into mishandling of classified documents by the former president.
Garland made the appointment of Smith after Trump launched his candidacy; thus, the Attorney General sought to distance himself from the process.
Smith accuses Trump of attempting to subvert the democratic system in various ways, including trying to prevent Congress on January 6, 2021, from certifying the Electoral College votes that declared Joe Biden the winner.
In Washington DC, Trump faces 4 charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, for the various attempts he made along with his associates to overturn the election results; also for conspiracy and obstruction of the vote certification process and another for violation of civil rights.
The most serious offense carries a maximum possible prison sentence of 20 years.
Trump is accused of 13 felony charges linked to a conspiracy to interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged the former president and 18 others, including Trump's former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
The investigation originates from the well known 2021 call that Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (also a Republican), in which he pressured him to 'find' the over 11,000 votes needed to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in that state.
Four co-defendants have pleaded guilty: former Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Kenneth Chesebro, along with Scott Hall, a bail bonds agent charged with offenses related to the violation of the voting system in Coffee County.
This is the most serious case Trump faces because it seeks to encompass all aspects of attempts to subvert the electoral outcome. The prosecutor relied on the violation of the 'Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act' (RICO). RICO allows the aggregation of alleged criminal actions (having a common plan) to link several individuals and hold them accountable regardless of their role. Why? To secure the cooperation of lower-level co-defendants and thus obtain more evidence against the leaders.
It can entail sentences ranging from 5 to 20 years of imprisonment.
Trump faces (at least) 40 charges of mishandling classified documents and attempting to obstruct the retrieval of such files, mainly stored at his home and Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
The case is set because Trump took documents when leaving the White House in 2021, after losing the elections. The retrieval of the records was carried out in August 2022 in an FBI investigation at Mar-a-Lago.
The indictment notes that some of the files contained alleged sensitive information related to national security, and even some documents were marked as 'top secret'.
Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami court. The charges are being pursued by special prosecutor Jack Smith, who is also handling another separate investigation related to the Capitol assault on January 6, 2021.
Smith accuses Trump of jeopardizing security secrets by taking thousands of confidential documents and storing them at Mar-a-Lago and his golf club in New Jersey. Trump pleaded not guilty.
The charges include violations of the Espionage Act, which penalizes the unauthorized possession of national defense information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
In addition to Trump, his assistant Walt Nauta and another employee, Carlos De Oliveira, are accused of attempting to erase security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago. Both have pleaded not guilty.
The most serious charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years of imprisonment.
In this case, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump faces 34 charges related to record forgeries to conceal money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
On April 4th of this year, Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Manhattan court.
The case refers to $130,000 that Trump's then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to the adult film star in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter she claims to have had with Trump in 2006. Trump denies having had relations with the actress.
Bragg details a scheme in which a second woman who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Trump, Playboy model Karen McDougal, was also paid.
The case focuses on the money that Trump and his company reimbursed Cohen for that payment.
Trump's former personal lawyer pleaded guilty to the payments and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018.
Each charge of falsification of commercial records is punishable by up to four years of imprisonment (but it is not clear whether a judge would impose any prison sentence if found guilty).
The case led by New York State Attorney General Letitia James points to Trump, his adult children, and the Trump Organization for fraudulently manipulating property values to gain benefits in loans.
In 2022, James filed the case alleging years of widespread fraud with false financial statements in which the Trumps inflated their net worth by billions of dollars to secure more favorable loan and insurance terms while simultaneously reducing taxes.
In September 2023, Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump's company did indeed commit fraud repeatedly, and what remains to be determined is the damages it must pay and the implications for the family's business future in New York.
The civil trial began on October 2. The prosecutor is seeking at least $250 million in damages. Additionally, as a penalty, Trump and his children could be disqualified from managing businesses in New York, and the Trump Organization could be banned from conducting business.
On November 15, the former president's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the trial, accusing the judge of being biased against Trump. Prosecutor James is requesting time until December for the judge to respond to the motion to dismiss the trial.
Trump's public comments about the judge and his legal assistant led to a gag order that prohibits Trump and his lawyers from speaking publicly about the personnel. Engoron has already fined Trump for violating the gag order.
- Prohibit Trump and his elder children from serving as officials or directors of companies in New York.
- Prohibit Trump and the Trump Organization from conducting real estate business in New York.
- The repayment of all financial gains obtained through fraudulent practices: at least $250 million.
Writer E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the 90s and later sued him for defamation over his statements denying the accusation.
For years, Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in 1996 at the Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan. Trump denies the claim and accused her of making up the story.
Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed a defamation countersuit that Trump attempted against Carroll.
In May 2023, a jury concluded that Trump had sexually assaulted and defamed Carroll, awarding the writer $5 million in damages.
Trump's lawyers had requested a reduction in the compensation or a new trial, arguing that the $2 million in compensatory damages for Carroll's sexual assault claim were excessive because she could not prove rape. However, Judge Kaplan upheld the verdict, stating that the jury concluded she had not been able to prove rape 'within the technical meaning of a particular section of the New York Penal Law'.
Carroll seeks another multimillion-dollar compensation in another defamation lawsuit related to other statements made by Trump.
The trial is scheduled to begin on the same day Iowa holds its caucuses for the presidential primaries.
Following a verdict that awarded $5 million to Carroll for her claim that Trump sexually assaulted her, Carroll has asked the court to expand the scope of the lawsuit, seeking at least an additional $10 million for damages.