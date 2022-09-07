Bitcoin is Robin Hood in reverse for the Salvadoran poor

Comparisons between El Salvador and Anarchapulco- the failed anarcho-capitalist colony established in Acapulco in late 2010- have blossomed on social media. However, as HBO’s documentary “The Anarchists” shows, the anarcho-capitalist colonization of the Mexican coast was small and had limited influence on local politics. El Salvador is Anarchapulco on steroids. What started as a Bukele’s dream to transform El Salvador into Singapore- a small sovereign state with a booming economy- could end as a crypto dystopia. El Salvador can be an example of how crypto take money from the poor to give it to the new rich.