The Inflation Reduction Act is a game-changer for latinos

The Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in climate action in history, with powerful incentives to spur clean energy manufacturing across America. One year in, this strategy is working. In just a year, companies have announced over $200 billion in new investments, and clean energy projects have created more than 170,600 clean energy jobs in small towns and big cities all across the country. The majority of these jobs are located in communities of color. In Latino communities alone, the IRA created 43 new clean energy projects, spurring $28.5 billion in investment and more than 35,000 new clean energy jobs as of May of this year. That is because much of the growth is happening in states with high Latino populations — Arizona, Nevada, California, and Texas.