Congressional democrats remain focused on delivering for latino communities

Let us be clear – bipartisanship is not dead, as Democrats' extraordinary record of bipartisan achievement shows. But in the Republican-controlled House, it has been abandoned. We can have fierce disagreements while still working together to lower costs, to make health care more affordable, to help protect our historic economic recovery or to keep children and families safe from gun violence – all issues that are top of mind for Latinos. We can avoid stand-offs on funding our government or ransom negotiations to keep our nation from going into economic catastrophe if we just find healthy consensus. However, it’s clear that Congressional Republicans’ extreme partisan tactics are not only reckless, but they’re un-American and undoubtedly contrary to our values.