Who heads Venezuela's National Assembly? The political crisis deepens

The regime of Nicolás Maduro attempted to deliver yet another blow to the opposition in Venezuela at the weekend, trying to literally fence out his main rival for power, Juan Guaidó, from being re-elected as head of the National Congress.

But his efforts appear to have been thwarted by Guaidó's allies, at least in the eyes of the democratic world which still appears to recognize the young opposition leader as the country legitimate president.

On Sunday, soldiers loyal to Maduro prevented most opposition deputies from entering the Capitol building where the National Assembly is located, including Guaidó, who was seeking to be re-elected for a second term as head of the legislative body. In the absence of a legitmate head of state, due to fraudulent elections in 2018, the National Assembly head is recognized an interim president by more than 50 countries.

Guaidó was due to preside over a constitutional debate to elect the Assembly's new leadership for the 2020-2021 period, and was expected to be elected by a comfortable majority. A quorum of a simple majority of the Assembly's 167 seats was needed to hold the session, or 84 deputies.

In an unprecedented act, Guaidó was attacked upon his arrival at the Capitol, and tried - unsuccessfully - to jump the fence, to get past soldiers blocking his entry. After ripping his jacket, Guaidó was undeterred. Together with 100 opposition deputies, he was successfully re-elected later in the evning in the offices of a Caracas newspaper.