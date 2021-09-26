A Haitian odyssey: from Chile to Texas. Why was the Biden administration so caught off guard?

Others say it's less about tracking migrants and more about having the tools to find them again. “They knew exactly where they were at any time. It’s just that there were no tools to push back in each country,” said one immigration expert who works closely with U.S. officials in the region. “Since this movement has been going on for years, why didn’t the government mobilize more efforts” to find solutions, the expert added, saying both the Trump and Biden administrations were to blame.