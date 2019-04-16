Trump to tighten Cuba embargo: will permit lawsuits against foreign companies

The Trump administration will for the first time allow lawsuits against foreign companies "trafficking" in property confiscated by Cuba after Fidel Castro seized power 60 years ago, a senior White House official told reporters on Tuesday.

The decision will allow implementation of a controversial clause, known as ‘Title III’, of a 1996 law which includes a provision authorizing the filing of lawsuits against entities using an asset in Cuba that was seized by the communist government and for which there is an unpaid claim for compensation. The provision is likely to go into effect May 1 when a current waiver is due to expire.

Implementation of the provision would require the Cuban government to resolve some 5,913 certified claims, under the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity Act, also known as the 'Helm-Burton Law'.

The administration has already allowed lawsuits against Cuban companies that control some of these confiscated properties. But a full implementation would also pave the way for lawsuits against foreign companies that have businesses in Cuba, such as the Spanish hotel chains, Melia and Iberostar.

John Bolton, the president’s National Security Adviser, is planning to make the announcement on Wednesday during a speech to the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association in Miami, commemorating the 58th anniversary of the April 17, 1961 attack on Cuba by CIA-trained Cuban exiles.