New York prosecutor says accused drug traffickers' business "thrived" with the help of president of Honduras

A federal court in New York on Tuesday heard federal prosecutors accused a Honduran businessman, Geovany Fuentes Ramirez, of distributing massive quantities of cocaine to the United States in collaboration with the current president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez.

“Tons of cocaine, guns, violence, brutal murders, bribes and corruption. This case is about a violent drug trafficker,” said prosecutor Michael Lockart in his opening statement to the jury.

Fuentes ran a secret cocaine laboratory hidden in the mountains of Honduras “where he produced enormous amounts of cocaine,” the prosecutor alleged. “He bought those he could, and he killed those he could not,” he added.

“His cocaine business thrived because of his connection to police and politicians … the defendant bribed them all, bought and paid for,” he went on, listing mayors, members of Congress, military generals - including Hernandez.

When money wasn’t enough the defendant fixed the problem with guns.” “He bought those he could, and he killed those he could not,” he added.

The trial is expected to last a little over a week. A guilty verdict would condemn 51-year-old Fuentes to a minimum of 40 years in prison and ratify the accusations against Hernández in the case, further complicating relations with the U.S.

“We’re going to shove the drugs right up the gringo’s noses,” Hernández allegedly told Fuentes, according to evidence in the trial.



Fuentes allegedly reported “directly to Tony Hernández,” a brother of the president and former legislator who was convicted of drug trafficking in October 2019. After a lengthy delay due to the pandemic, he is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

The embattled president has denied all accusations of links to drug traffickers, affirming in a recent address to Congress that drug traffickers have found a “magic key” to reduce their sentences by telling what he says are lies against him. The address was in response to a bill presented by U.S. senators that would sanction Hernández due to alleged corruption and drug trafficking.

Hernández warned that bilateral cooperation, including extradition and counternarcotic operations, could be "collapse" if U.S. officials "commit the error of awarding the narcos who give false testimony instead of raising their sentences.”

Prosecutors are expected to call several former drug traffickers to testify. Devis Rivera Maradiaga, co-leader of the violent Cachiros crime family who has been a star witness in a number of notable trials, could be joined by his brother, Javier, on the stand for the first time.

The government could also count on the testimony of two protected witnesses, including one who just made contact with prosecutors about a week ago after apparently traveling from Honduras to New York. A ruling on whether to admit the last-minute witness is pending from the judge.