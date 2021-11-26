Honduran election excludes diaspora votes, could determine outcome

Over the past two years, Honduras has undergone a process of purging its voter rolls, requiring citizens to register for a new identity card that is needed to vote as well as realize bank transactions and more. As a result, the electoral census for this year’s election contains nearly 900,000 fewer voters than it did in 2017 – a drop of 14 percent. When taking into account that some 450,000 Hondurans who came of age during the past four years have registered, that means roughly 1.3 million people were eliminated from the voter rolls.