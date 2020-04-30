Former Honduran police chief charged with trafficking drugs for president and his brother

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the DEA , on Thursday announced that Juan Carlos Bonilla, alias ‘El Tigre,’ was charged in federal court with conspiring to import cocaine into the United States, and related weapons offenses.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said that Bonilla “allegedly abused his position … on behalf of convicted former Honduran congressman, Tony Hernandez, and his brother the president [Juan Orlando Hernandez].”

Thursday's indictment places even greater pressure on president Hernandez who has been repeatedly accused by prosecutors in New York of ties to drug traffickers.



At the same time, Hernandez is considered a key ally of the Trump adminsitration in its efforts to halt the flow of illegal migration from Central America.

President Trump has repeatedly praised the efforts of president Hernandez and has even invited him to the White House.

The indictment alleges that Bonilla “oversaw the transshipment of multi-ton loads of cocaine bound for the U.S., used machineguns and other weaponry to accomplish that, and participated in extreme violence, including the murder of a rival trafficker, to further the conspiracy.”

The allegations stem from evidence in the trial last hear in October of Tony Hernandez in which evidence was introduced incriminating Bonilla.

Tony Hernandez was convicted by a jury and is due to be sentenced on June 29, 2020.





Bribes

Between approximately 2003 and 2020, U.S. prosecutors say “multiple drug trafficking organizations in Honduras and elsewhere worked together, and with support from certain prominent public and private individuals, including Honduran politicians and law enforcement officials, to receive multi-ton loads of cocaine sent to Honduras from, among other places, Colombia and Venezuela via air and maritime routes, and to transport the drugs westward in Honduras toward the border with Guatemala and eventually to the United States.”

The traffickers allegedly paid bribes to public officials, including president Hernandez, and his predecessor Porfirio Lobo, as well as members of the National Congress of Honduras, and personnel from the Honduran National Police.

Bonilla, 60, was a member of the Honduran police for 30 years, rising to be regional police chief in western Honduras, an area controlling the border with Guatemala that was strategically important to drug traffickers. He was national chief of police from 2012 to 2013, during which time he worked closely with the DEA.





Double agent

But the indictment now states that he was effectively a double agent, and corruptly exploited his official positions to facilitate cocaine trafficking on behalf of the Hernandez brothers.

That included providing sensitive law enforcement information to facilitate cocaine shipments, including information regarding aerial and maritime interdiction operations.

In July 2011, Bonilla allegedly participated in the murder of a rival drug trafficker at the request of Tony Hernandez because a rival trafficker had attempted to prevent him transporting cocaine through a region of western Honduras near the border with Guatemala.